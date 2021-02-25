How does Michigan’s COVID vaccination progress compare to other states?

Screenshot of a U.S. map color coded to signify each state's COVID vaccination progress as of Feb. 25, 2021

Millions of coronavirus vaccinations are being administered throughout the United States each day, and thousands of those shots are being given to Michiganders every day.

LOCAL: Michigan COVID-19 vaccinations: How to find appointments, info on phases

So, how does Michigan’s COVID-19 vaccination progress compare to other states’ progress?

You can find out using the maps below, where we’re keeping track of:

The percentage of a state’s population that has received a first COVID-19 vaccine dose

The number of total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in each state so far

As of Thursday, Feb. 25, Michigan ranks:

36th in the nation, in regard to the percentage of the state’s population that has been vaccinated, and

9th in the nation, in regard to total vaccines administered so far

To see specific numerical data for each individual state, you can hover your mouse over the state in the maps below.

For the latest U.S. vaccine distribution and administration data, visit the CDC’s website right here.

For the latest vaccine distribution and administration data in Michigan specifically, visit the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard right here.

