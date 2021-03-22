White House COVID-19 Response Team says there is evidence vaccines are having an impact

The White House COVID-19 Response Team said that there is evidence that vaccines are having an impact.

The said that progress threatens to be outdone by people dropping precautions and rapidly growing interest in travel.

The CDC director said that now is not the time to travel but that we are making progress on the vaccine front. As of Monday, nearly 1 in 3 adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 42 percent of seniors are fully vaccinated.

That great news is being tempered by increasing cases in several states, including Michigan.

