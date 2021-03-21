Trenton family safely celebrates grandmother’s 100th birthday

TRENTON, Mich. – Last year, a family had to find a way to safely celebrate a grandmother’s 99th birthday during the coronavirus outbreak.

READ: Family finds way to safely celebrate grandmother’s 99th birthday despite coronavirus outbreak

They sang to her from the front yard, safely social distanced.

A year later, the family is celebrating Mary Mikola’s century in a similar way.

Her family thought they might be able to see her in person, but unfortunately, it’s still not safe. So they took their 2020 birthday plans and expanded them for 2021.

Photos and signs decorated the yard as the family enjoyed cupcakes to celebrate the big day.

Dozens of Mikola’s family members sang to her from the yard before they came one-by-one to the large window to add a flower to a vase and wish her a very happy birthday.

Ad

The family said they were very worried for Mary when the pandemic began and the past 356 days have not been easy on anyone, but the family said there’s hope on the horizon. Mikola is vaccinated and still sharp as a tack and ready for many more gatherings and birthday parties.

The family asked the community to send her birthday cards and she has received more than 80. She loved them.

RELATED: Family plans COVID-safe 100th birthday for Trenton grandmother, asks community to send cards