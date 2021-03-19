‘Hope is on the horizon,’ -- Ford Field begins scheduling COVID vaccinations

DETROIT – Michigan residents can register for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Ford Field in Detroit. The vaccination site is set to officially open on March 24.

READ: First look at how Ford Field mass vaccination site plans are going

One of the first people to get an appointment for a vaccine at Ford Field is a 59-year-old woman. She said she nearly cried tears of joy when she received a text from Meijer informing her of her appointment.

“It was life changing to know it’s on the horizon, hope is on the horizon,” Lisa said.

Once the Ford Field vaccine sign up went live Monday, she waited until 11:30 p.m. that night and used her Meijer M-Perks app that walked her through the registration process.

She received a text Thursday from Meijer that said she was not eligible to be scheduled, so she tried again.

Ad

“I clicked open appointments, March 23. It offered morning, afternoon or evening. I chose evening due to my work schedule,” Lisa said. “There were several slots, times to pick.”

Lisa was picked to be part of what’s called a soft opening Tuesday before the main Ford Field clinic opens Wednesday.

Then she received a confirmation text and she confirmed her appointment. One minute later, she received an email from Meijer with details on what to do once she arrived at the appointment.

So look out for four things:

A text from Meijer that said you have gotten an appointment. Pick the time for the appointment. Confirm the appointment. Receive an email with details.

Lisa said it’s a huge step where she can see -- and hug -- her family again.

“I need to hug,” Lisa said. “We all need to hug.”

Another thing to look out for in the confirmation email is that you can request transportation if you need it. Once you’re screened to go in, the entire process is expected to take 90 minutes.

READ: Ford Field mass COVID vaccination site aims to administer 355,000 vaccines over next 2 months

Ad

Here’s how to register

You can click here to register online. Or you can text EndCOVID to 75049. Or you can call the COVID-19 hotline at 888-535-6136 (press 1).

Residents who don’t have access to the internet or need assistance can use the MDHHS COVID-19 Hotline to register. Call Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday or Sunday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. The call center is expected to have long wait times.

The vaccine will be offered at no cost and insurance is not required. Free parking will be available at the vaccination site.

READ: Michigan COVID-19 vaccinations: How to find appointments, info on phases

Read more

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge