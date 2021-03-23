How people working in Detroit can schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointment

DETROIT – The city of Detroit expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility on Monday to include anyone who lives or works in the city and has to report to work.

Previously, only certain categories of workers reporting to a job site, such as teachers, postal workers, food handlers and manufacturing employees, were eligible. Now eligibility has been extended to all onsite employees provided they live or work in the city, such as bank branch staff and other officer workers.

Mayor Mike Duggan said that any large employer able to line up at least 100 employees in advance can ask the Detroit Health Department to conduct on-site vaccinations, instead of having to travel to TCF Center.

How to schedule you vaccine appointment:

Employers able to assemble large groups of more than 100 employees over the course of a day can call the Detroit Means Business call center at (844) 333-8249 to arrange a Health Department visit.

All others onsite workers now eligible should schedule their appointment at TCF Center by calling the city’s central vaccine scheduling number at 313-230-0505.

Eligibility also is being expanded to include any Detroit resident age 16 or older who has an intellectual or developmental disability or underlying medical condition outlined in prior expansions. The expansion also includes these individuals’ caregivers and/or guardians.

Where to go

When you call to schedule the appointment, you will be told when and where to go. These vaccination appointments are being made for the TCF Center in Downtown Detroit -- 1 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI.

Drivers are told to access the center from Steve Yzerman Drive by way of West Jefferson Avenue.

