How to schedule COVID vaccine appointment at CVS in Michigan

CVS Health announced will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible Michiganders as early as Sunday, March 21 at five CVS Pharmacy locations in Metro Detroit and eight total statewide.

Appointments will become available for booking on Friday, March 19, as stores receive shipments of vaccine doses, CVS said.

How to register:

You must register in advance right here (click here) -- there will be a link to Michigan under the “Vaccine available in select CVS Pharmacy locations” dropdown. You can also do this through the CVS Pharmacy app.

Link to register: www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine

People without online access can contact CVS Customer Service: 800-746-7287.

Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be accommodated.

Related:

How to schedule COVID vaccine appointment at Rite Aid in Michigan

Meijer has COVID-19 vaccination clinics at stores across Michigan. Participants must be registered through the retailer’s online system in order to be scheduled for a vaccine. To register, patients can text COVID to 75049, go online at Participants must be registered through the retailer’s online system in order to be scheduled for a vaccine. To register, patients can text COVID to 75049, go online at clinic.meijer.com or simply visit their local Meijer pharmacy and ask to register.

Eligibility for vaccine in Michigan

Here’s the state of Michigan’s updated vaccination implementation schedule:

Ad

By March 1 , 2021, all areas of the state may, as vaccine supplies are available, implement vaccination of people who are frontline essential workers in the food processing and agricultural industries.

By March 8 , 2021, all areas of the state may, as vaccine supplies are available, implement vaccination of people who are aged 50 and up with medical conditions and/or disabilities, as well as caregiver family members and guardians age 16 and older of children who have special health care needs (part of Phase 1C Groups B and C).

By March 22 , 2021, all areas of the state may, as vaccine supplies are available, implement vaccination of people who are aged 50 and up (part of Phase 2), as well as vaccination of people aged 16 and up who have disabilities and/or medical conditions, as well as their caregiver family members and guardians.

By April 5, 2021, all areas of the state may, as vaccine supplies are available, implement vaccination of all people aged 16 and up who were not previously eligible.

The state of Michigan announced Friday, March 12 that every resident 16 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5.

Moreover, starting March 22 people aged 16 and up who have disabilities and/or medical conditions, as well as their caregiver family members and guardians, will be eligible for the vaccine. March 22 originally was the date that vaccination of people who are aged 50 and up would be allowed. However, that’s now expanding to the select residents 16 and up.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES