Michigan officials focus on vaccinations, less on restrictions

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director Elizabeth Hertel visited a new drive-thru COVID vaccination site Wednesday in Sterling Heights.

The new vaccination site is located in the former Sears automotive center at Lakeside Mall.

The site is vaccinating by appointment only.

Hertel said it’s shots, not shut-downs that are needed to put a dent in the skyrocketing cases of COVID. She said fewer people battling the virus are in intensive care and the state is keeping a close eye on hospitalizations.

Macomb County has become a COVID hotspot.

“We have seen an increase of 118% of cases,” said Macomb County health director Andrew Cox.

The state said it’s a race to get people vaccinated against the rapid spread.

With no restrictions being put back into place, how high do county health officials think cases need to go before more action is taken?

The answer, again, is getting more shots into arms.

“Now it’s up to getting these other groups to get them to the clinics,” Cox said. “That’s how we are going to slow this down.”

You can register to be vaccinated in Macomb County here.

