Michigan’s top health official visits new Sterling Heights vaccination site as COVID cases surge

DETROIT – Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director Elizabeth Hertel visited a new drive-thru COVID vaccination site Wednesday in Sterling Heights.

She was joined by Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor and members of the City Council.

The new vaccination site is located in the former Sears automotive center at Lakeside Mall.

The site is vaccinating by appointment only.

As Michigan endures another alarming rise in COVID-19 cases, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the state is planning to fight the spread of the virus with masks and vaccines, not new restrictions.

Hertel said the state is looking at several different metrics in regards to the precautions and potential restrictions MDHHS could put in place.

“We know that hospitalizations are increasing but the number of individuals who are receiving critical care is lower than it had been previously and people seem to be moving through the hospitals more quickly,” Hertel said. “Until we get to a point where we believe we are at a place that our hospitals cannot handle the capacity that is coming in, we will continue to urge the mitigation measures in place.”

You can register to be vaccinated in Macomb County here.

