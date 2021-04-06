CDC awards Michigan $90 million to expand COVID vaccine programs, focus on underserved populations

The state of Michigan is getting a $90 million boost for its COVID-19 vaccination efforts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC announced Tuesday it has awarded Michigan $90,239,771 to support local efforts to increase vaccine uptake. The money is aiming to support programs and ensure greater equity and access to the vaccine by those disproportionately affected by SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, the CDC said.

“We are doing everything we can to expand access to vaccinations,” reads a statement from CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH. “Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated every day, but we need to ensure that we are reaching those in the communities hit hardest by this pandemic. This investment will support state and local health departments and community-based organizations as they work on the frontlines to increase vaccine access, acceptance, and uptake.”

According to the CDC:

75% of the total funding must focus on specific programs and initiatives intended to increase vaccine access, acceptance, and uptake among racial and ethnic minority communities; and,

60% must go to support local health departments, community-based organizations, and community health centers.

The CDC offers these examples of what this funding could be used for:

Identify and train trusted members of the community to conduct door-to-door outreach to raise awareness about COVID-19 vaccines and help individuals sign up for appointments.

Support hiring community health workers who perform culturally-competent bilingual health outreach so they can provide people who are receiving care with the information they need to get a free vaccination.

The award is part of $3 billion in funding that CDC has granted to 64 jurisdictions to bolster broad-based vaccine distribution, access, and administration efforts. The funding was made available by the American Rescue Plan and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

