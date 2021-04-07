Advocacy group pushes for removal of mandatory COVID testing of Michigan student athletes

DETROIT – There’s another issue popping up involving school sports -- this one involves the testing of student athletes.

Two weeks ago, the Michigan Health and Human Services issued an emergency order requiring student athletes in contact sports to be tested regularly for COVID.

As of Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has not weighed in yet on potential waivers for student athletes who have been fully vaccinated, but parents are concerned about false positives that would take their child out of sports and school.

Carla Farwell’s son will not be participating in track this week. He’s fully vaccinated, but Farwell is concerned that antibodies from the vaccine might be creating false positives on the rapid antigen tests schools are using on student athletes.

She wants students -- like her son -- who have been fully vaccinated to receive a waiver from the mandatory testing. The Michigan High School Athletic Association said they are on board with the waiver idea, but MDHHS has the final say.

There is currently a lawsuit pending against mandatory testing that argues the requirement is arbitrary, while health experts have traced many of the new cases to outbreaks in after-school activities and high school sports.

