Emergency order requires Michigan teen athletes to be regularly tested for COVID

DETROIT – Two weeks ago, the Michigan Health and Human Services issued an emergency order requiring student athletes in contact sports to be tested regularly for COVID.

READ: Officials say contagious COVID variant from Brazil found in Michigan as cases surge

The order states that student athletes between the ages of 13 and 19 years old in contact sports should be tested once a week if they wear a mask. They should be tested three times weekly if face coverings cannot be worn.

That order went into effect on Friday. On Thursday, a lawsuit was filed on behalf of an advocacy group and three parents. Let Them Play Michigan claims the order violates due process rights. The lawsuit alleges the state didn’t comply with procedural requirements and are “arbitrary and capricious.”

Ad

Even though the lawsuit was filed in Lansing, a Detroit judge has been assigned the case. No hearing has been assigned yet.

READ: Michigan COVID-19 vaccinations: How to find appointments, info on phases

Read more