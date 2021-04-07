Michigan coronavirus cases up to 715,478; Death toll now at 16,327

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 715,478 as of Wednesday, including 16,327 deaths, state officials report.

Wednesday’s update includes a total of 8,015 new cases and 30 additional deaths. On Tuesday, the state reported 707,463 total cases and 16,297 deaths.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate above 15% as of Tuesday, the highest since early December. The state has reported an up-tick in hospitalizations over the last several weeks, now at its highest point since mid-December.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 5,931 on Tuesday -- the highest since December. The 7-day death average was 33 on Tuesday, slightly higher than the last two weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.3%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 114,000 on Tuesday. More than 577,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 4.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Wednesday, with 36.7% of residents having received at least one dose.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 30.8 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 556,000 deaths reported from the virus.

Worldwide, more than 132 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 2.8 million have died. More than 74 million have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since March 12:

March 12 -- 2,403 new cases

March 13 -- 1,659 new cases

March 15 -- 3,143 new cases (case count for two days)

March 16 -- 2,048 new cases

March 17 -- 3,164 new cases

March 18 -- 2,629 new cases

March 19 -- 3,730 new cases

March 20 -- 2,660 new cases

March 22 -- 4,801 new cases (case count for two days)

March 23 -- 3,579 new cases

March 24 -- 4,454 new cases

March 25 -- 5,224 new cases

March 26 -- 5,030 new cases

March 27 -- 4,670 new cases

March 29 -- 8,202 new cases (case count for two days)

March 30 -- 5,177 new cases

March 31 -- 6,311 new cases

April 1 -- 6,036 new cases

April 2 -- 5,498 new cases

April 3 -- 8,413 new cases

April 5 -- 10,293 new cases (case count for two days)

April 6 -- 4,964 new cases

April 7 -- 8,015 new cases

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

Here is a charted timeline of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan:

Here are Michigan COVID-19 cases broken down by gender (view here if you’re not seeing the table):

