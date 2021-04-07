Health officials rush to get Michiganders vaccinated as COVID variants, hospitalizations increase

DETROIT – COVID case numbers in Michigan have been surging. There are more than 3,000 people hospitalized, and half of those people are under the age of 60.
READ: Michigan officials push for younger people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as cases surge
“I’m concerned,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, “But in general, we’re in a much better place than we were a year ago.”
While vaccines have been a game changer, hospitalizations in Michigan are surging.
READ: What the data says about how effective the COVID vaccine is in Michigan
For months, Beaumonth Health said they were averaging about a hundred COVID patients a month. Now that number is closer to 600.
READ: Michigan COVID hospitalizations: Half of 3K patients are younger than 60
Capacity across eight Beaumont hospitals ranges anywhere from 68-100%.
The state says Beaumont Hospital Wayne is at full capacity.
Across five Henry Ford Hospitals, the capacity ranges from about 70-99%.
Capacity at Detroit Receiving is 87% and Children’s Hospital of Michigan is at 62%.
READ: Tracking Michigan COVID-19 hospitalization data trends
According to medical experts, before the pandemic, hospitals generally operate at about 90% and hospitals now are better equipped at treating COVID patients.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer got her COVID-19 vaccination Tuesday. She consults medical experts often as cases rise to alarming levels, but she’s not putting any new restrictions in place as more people are getting vaccinated.