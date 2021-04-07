Health officials rush to get Michiganders vaccinated as COVID variants, hospitalizations increase

DETROIT – COVID case numbers in Michigan have been surging. There are more than 3,000 people hospitalized, and half of those people are under the age of 60.

READ: Michigan officials push for younger people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as cases surge

“I’m concerned,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, “But in general, we’re in a much better place than we were a year ago.”

While vaccines have been a game changer, hospitalizations in Michigan are surging.

READ: What the data says about how effective the COVID vaccine is in Michigan

For months, Beaumonth Health said they were averaging about a hundred COVID patients a month. Now that number is closer to 600.

Ad

READ: Michigan COVID hospitalizations: Half of 3K patients are younger than 60

Capacity across eight Beaumont hospitals ranges anywhere from 68-100%.

The state says Beaumont Hospital Wayne is at full capacity.

Across five Henry Ford Hospitals, the capacity ranges from about 70-99%.

Capacity at Detroit Receiving is 87% and Children’s Hospital of Michigan is at 62%.

READ: Tracking Michigan COVID-19 hospitalization data trends

According to medical experts, before the pandemic, hospitals generally operate at about 90% and hospitals now are better equipped at treating COVID patients.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer got her COVID-19 vaccination Tuesday. She consults medical experts often as cases rise to alarming levels, but she’s not putting any new restrictions in place as more people are getting vaccinated.

Ad

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge