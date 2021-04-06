Michigan COVID hospitalizations: Half of 3K patients are younger than 60

There are more than 3,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Michigan as of Tuesday, and half of those people are under the age of 60.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Michigan rose to 702,499 as of Monday, including 16,239 deaths, state officials report. Monday’s update included a total of 10,293 new cases and 21 additional deaths over the past two days. On Saturday, the state reported 692,206 total cases and 16,218 deaths.

Last week, Dr. Geneva Tatem at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit said the most concerning trend is in the number of middle-aged people with severe COVID-19.

“We’ve seen a shift to a little bit younger age group. They’re about 5 years or so younger than we’ve seen in the past,” said Tatem.

Meanwhile, the state is racing to vaccinate as many residents each day as it possibly can. About 36.5% of the population has received a dose as of Tuesday.

“What we do know though is that this vaccine can save your life. This is a virus that none of us knows how our bodies are going to react to it. For so many, it has been fatal or devastating. For many, we’re still learning how long are the impacts of this virus going to impact them, afflict them. So this vaccine still is the best way to protect yourself,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday.

Whitmer received her first dose of the vaccine on Tuesday at the Ford Field mass vaccination site in Detroit. Her teen daughter also received her first dose.

The state expanded COVID vaccine eligibility to any resident age 16 and older on Monday.

