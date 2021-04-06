What the data says about how effective the COVID vaccine is in Michigan

DETROIT – The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines had efficacy rates in their initial trials of roughly 95 percent, which offers excellent but not perfect protection.

Now that the vaccines have been given to millions of people, there is more real world information on their effectiveness.

Early on, there were sporadic reports of people developing COVID despite being fully vaccinated. More consistent data is appearing on real world effectiveness of the vaccines.

Washington State reported about 100 COVID cases out of 1.2 million vaccinated people. Minnesota reported 222 cases in 1.8 million vaccinations.

Michigan health officials have identified 246 fully vaccinated individuals who have contracted COVID-19 in the state. Fully vaccinated means they tested positive for COVID 14 or more days after receiving the last dose in the vaccine series.

In that time roughly 1.7 million Michigan residents completed their COVID-19 vaccine. That means the 246 cases represent a .01 percent of those who were vaccinated.

Officials said 11 people were hospitalized and three people died. So far, they have only completed 117 investigations out of the 246 cases.

