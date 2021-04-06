Michigan officials push for younger people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as cases surge

DETROIT – In more than a year of fighting the spread of COVID-19, the strategy has shifted.

Health experts said the key to victory is getting younger people vaccinated.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer received her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at Ford Field in Detroit on Tuesday. Her 19-year-old daughter and seven Metro Detroit teens also received their vaccinations.

I am honored to provide Governor Whitmer with her vaccine along with these young Michiganders who will be helping encourage their friends, classmates and other peers to get vaccinated against the virus. Today I am especially asking Millennials, Generation Z age 16 and up and their parents: please get on your phone or your computer and schedule your appointment today. Dr. Joneigh Khaldun

COVID case numbers in Michigan have been surging. There are more than 3,000 people hospitalized, and half of those people are under the age of 60.

There is an intense focus on getting young people vaccinated against COVID-19.

Watch the video above for the full report.

READ: Looking for COVID-19 vaccines in Metro Detroit: Track openings, clinics, appointments

Read more