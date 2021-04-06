Michigan officials push for younger people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as cases surge

DETROIT – In more than a year of fighting the spread of COVID-19, the strategy has shifted.
Health experts said the key to victory is getting younger people vaccinated.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer received her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at Ford Field in Detroit on Tuesday. Her 19-year-old daughter and seven Metro Detroit teens also received their vaccinations.
COVID case numbers in Michigan have been surging. There are more than 3,000 people hospitalized, and half of those people are under the age of 60.
There is an intense focus on getting young people vaccinated against COVID-19.
