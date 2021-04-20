City of Detroit offering walk-in COVID vaccinations beginning April 20

DETROIT – Fifty-four percent of Detroiters ages 65 and older have at least one dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, but the number is dowm to 26% for Detroiters 30-64 and 10% for people between the age of 16 and 29.

In an effort to speed up getting younger people in the door to get vaccinated, the city will have four vaccination sites that will not require appointments, beginning Tuesday, April 20. The sites will be the TCF Center, Northwest Activities Center, the Farwell Recreation Center and Samaritan Center -- open for walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Michigan has been a hot spot for COVID-10 for the past three weeks. While hospitalizations are concerning, Detroit is seeing that cases are starting to slow.

As COVID numbers show slight improvement hospitals still need help, Michigan’s top doctor says

Michigan has extended the COVID-19 order that implemented restrictions on gatherings, restaurants, entertainment venues and more.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has extended its epidemic order through May 24. It also expanded mask requirements to include children ages two to four years old. The extension kicked in Monday.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health in the MDHHS addressed some of these issues in an interview with Local 4 News.

