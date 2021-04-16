Michigan extends COVID mask mandate to children as young as 2

DETROIT – Michigan has extended the COVID-19 order that implemented restrictions on gatherings, restaurants, entertainment venues and more.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services expanded mask requirements to include children ages 2-4 years old. The order runs through May 24.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stopped short of issuing any new restrictions so far,

“I think it makes sense, actually,” said Dr. Rudolph Valentini, Chief Medical Officer at DMC Children’s Hospital.

Valentini believes a mask mandate for children between the ages of 2-4 is important because now that children are back in school and sports, more are getting sick statewide.

“We’re seeing higher number of children getting hospitalized with COVID, and higher number of children in our community getting COVID,” Valentini said. “It’s a challenge, no question. Show them it’s the right thing to do and they can follow along.”

According to Valentini, it’s time for children to be added to the list of people doing their part.

“We’ve done a great job vaccinating seniors, and we’ve pushed the demographic down, which is why I stress adults have to get the vaccine so we can protect those 16 and under who are not yet eligible to get theirs,” Valentini said.