Michigan resumes use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

DEARBORN, Mich. – For the first time in weeks, Michigan saw a drop in its average weekly coronavirus case count.

Despite that, Michigan is still leading the nation.

April 24, 2021: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 819,320; Death toll now at 17,289

As of Saturday, 47% of Michiganders have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Vaccination efforts are ramping up with several states resuming the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine -- Michigan included.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is recommending vaccine providers across the state to start using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again to Michiganders 18 and older.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine’s green light comes 10 days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended to pause use of the vaccine on April 13.