Can I test for antibodies after receiving the COVID vaccine? Are antibodies passed to infants through breast milk?

Do you know how the vaccine would impact someone who is asthmatic? I’m leaning toward taking it but still need some more information about it.

Having asthma is an important reason you would want the protection a vaccine offers. There is no indication that the vaccine is less effective or a problem in people with asthma. I would strongly encourage you to get vaccinated.

I have been on an immunosuppressant for more than a decade. How can I check if I have COVID-19 antibodies after receiving both doses of the COVID vaccine?

At this time there is no reliable way to routinely get tested for immunity following vaccination. But your point is an important one. There is more research indicating that transplant patients, people on medications for inflammatory bowel disease and chemotherapy patients for example, do not have as strong protective response to the vaccines.

A recent paper specifically found patients on Remicade had a less robust antibody response after the first dose of vaccine but they found the second dose gave an important boost. The two important takeaways are that the second dose is important and if you are immunosuppressed, even after full vaccination you should remain cautious about social distancing and mask use.