CDC investigating heart inflammation in few young COVID vaccine recipients

DETROIT – A CDC advisory panel is investigating reports of heart inflammation in a small number of young people who received the COVID-19 vaccine. The condition is called myocarditis.

There is no evidence that the vaccine caused the issue, but the CDC wants the public and health care providers to be aware just in case.

Myocarditis is the inflammation of the heart muscle. It can occur due to many reasons, but is most commonly due to viral infection.

Dr. Gautam Singh is the Chief of Pediatric Cardiology at Children’s Hospital of Michigan. He has not seen any local cases of heart inflammation after vaccination.

There are very few cases reported, but since it’s an acute emergency situation it’s important that parents and the pediatricians and the family practices be aware about it.

The cases reported to the CDC have mostly been mild, predominantly in males and occurred more often following the second dose -- typically within four days after vaccination.

Symptoms include fever, fatigue, lethargy, becoming breathless easily and having a rapid heart rate and rapid breathing.

Dr. Singh understands why the news may concern parents, but said it shouldn’t outweigh the benefits of preventing COVID in children.

“Many, many children who had COVID, they came out, they were very sick. They also had myocarditis, by the way. Because COVID-19 can cause myocarditis,” Dr. Singh said. “The benefit of vaccine far, far outweighs any rare complication or risk that may occur.”

Children’s Hospital will be joining other medical centers across the country to watch for any more cases of this to help determine if there is any connection.

They are still strongly recommending the vaccine for those age 12 and up.

