Those who are unvaccinated against COVID need to be cautious over Memorial Day weekend, officials say

Across the country, the United States is hitting a critical mark with 50% of American adults now fully vaccinated against COVID.

The White House COVID Response Team is urging those who are unvaccinated to not let their guard down during Memorial Day weekend.

Holiday weekends have led to surges in the past, but with half of the adults in the U.S. now protected officials are hoping this holiday weekend can be different.

Nine states, mostly in the northeast have already reached the mark of having 70% of adults with at least one shot.

There may soon be another option for adolescents to get vaccinated. Pfizer is currently the only vaccine that qualifies for adolescent use. But Moderna announced that its trial found the vaccine was safe and effective in children ages 12 to 17.

There were four cases of COVID in the placebo group and none in the kids who received the vaccine. Side effects were similar to those seen in adults and no significant safety concerns were identified.

Next month, Moderna plans to ask the FDA to expand its Emergency Use Authorization to those 12 and older.

