Michigan coronavirus cases up to 885,319; Death toll now at 19,019

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 885,319 as of Tuesday, including 19,019 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update includes a total of 739 new cases and 66 additional deaths. On Monday, Michigan reported a total of 884,580 cases and 18,953 deaths.

This marks the first single-day case release under 1,000 since March 9.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate below 6% as of Monday, the lowest in several weeks. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks.

Overall, new cases have slowed over the last 21 days. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,104 on Monday -- the lowest in several weeks. The 7-day death average was 42 on Monday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 74,000 on Monday. More than 791,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 8.1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Friday, with 58% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 47.9% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 33.1 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 589,000 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 1.6 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 284 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 167 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 3.4 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since May 12:

May 12 -- 2,171 new cases

May 13 -- 2,057 new cases

May 14 -- 1,766 new cases

May 15 -- 1,289 new cases

May 17 -- 2,230 new cases (case count for two days)

May 18 -- 1,271 new cases

May 19 -- 1,560 new cases

May 20 -- 1,372 new cases

May 21 -- 1,132 new cases

May 22 -- 1,013 new cases

May 24 -- 1,378 new cases (case count for two days)

May 25 -- 739 new cases

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

