Michigan coronavirus cases up to 887,719; Death toll now at 19,163

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 887,719 as of Saturday, including 19,163 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update includes a total of 445 new cases and 49 additional deaths. The deaths announced Saturday include 48 identified during a Vital Records review, meaning they did not occur Friday or Saturday.

A total of 818,165 have recovered from the virus.

Testing has been steady around 30,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate below 5% as of Thursday, the lowest in several weeks. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks.

Data will not be updated Monday, May 31, due to the state holiday. Data will resume posting on Tuesday, June 1.

Overall, new cases have slowed over the last 28 days. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 726 on Friday -- the lowest in several weeks. The 7-day death average was 37 on Friday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 77,000 on Friday.

Michigan has reported more than 8.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Thursday, with 58.5% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 49% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 33.2 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 593,000 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 1.8 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 290 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 169 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 3.5 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since May 14:

May 14 -- 1,766 new cases

May 15 -- 1,289 new cases

May 17 -- 2,230 new cases (case count for two days)

May 18 -- 1,271 new cases

May 19 -- 1,560 new cases

May 20 -- 1,372 new cases

May 21 -- 1,132 new cases

May 22 -- 1,013 new cases

May 24 -- 1,378 new cases (case count for two days)

May 25 -- 739 new cases

May 26 -- 799 new cases

May 27 -- 542 new cases

May 28 -- 614 new cases

May 29 -- 445 new cases

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

Here is a charted timeline of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan:

Here are Michigan COVID-19 cases broken down by gender (view here if you’re not seeing the table):

