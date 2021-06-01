Michigan coronavirus cases up to 888,581; Death toll now at 19,176

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 888,581 as of Tuesday, including 19,176 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update includes a total of 862 new cases and 13 additional deaths. These are totals for the last three days (Sunday, Monday and Tuesday). The state did not report data on Memorial Day. It averages out to about 287 new cases per day.

Testing has been steady around 30,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate below 4% as of Tuesday, the lowest in several weeks. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 466 on Tuesday -- the lowest in several weeks. The 7-day death average was 28 on Tuesday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 51,000 on Tuesday. More than 818,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 8.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Thursday, with 58.6% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 49% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 33.2 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 594,000 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 1.9 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 294 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 170 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 3.5 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since May 18:

May 18 -- 1,271 new cases

May 19 -- 1,560 new cases

May 20 -- 1,372 new cases

May 21 -- 1,132 new cases

May 22 -- 1,013 new cases

May 24 -- 1,378 new cases (case count for two days)

May 25 -- 739 new cases

May 26 -- 799 new cases

May 27 -- 542 new cases

May 28 -- 614 new cases

June 1 -- 862 new cases (3-day total)

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

Here is a charted timeline of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan:

Here are Michigan COVID-19 cases broken down by gender (view here if you’re not seeing the table):

