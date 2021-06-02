What Michigan’s COVID data says about the state of things

DETROIT – Where do things stand right now in Michigan regarding the COVID pandemic?

The last time Local 4′s Frank McGeorge did a data dive was on April 22 -- and the numbers did not look good at that point. Now things are starting to look a lot better from the numbers the state has reported.

The data still shows that Michigan is in a pandemic. Hopefully, as more people get vaccinated the numbers will keep going in the right direction.

In the April 22 report there were 4,211 people in Michigan hospitals for COVID. As of May 31, we’re down to 981 patients hospitalized with COVID. That’s still above the low of 304 last summer but it’s still a huge turnaround.

On April 19, there were 895 people in Michigan ICUs with COVID. As of May 31, it’s dropped to 292 patients. Still high compared to last summer but going in the right direction.

Six weeks ago deaths were up 25% from the prior week. Generally, they peaked in most age groups at the state in May and now deaths have consistently fallen.

The data shows tremendous progress but there is still work to be done.

