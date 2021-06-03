Michigan coronavirus cases up to 889,511; Death toll now at 19,266

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 889,511 as of Thursday, including 19,266 deaths, state officials report.

Thursday’s update includes a total of 510 new cases and 57 additional deaths. (A note on the death count today from MDHHS: “Regular reviews of death certificate data maintained in Vital Records reporting systems are conducted by MDHHS staff three times per week. As a part of this process, records that identify COVID-19 infection as a contributing factor to death are compared against all laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS). If a death certificate is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case and that record in the MDSS does not indicate the individual died, the MDSS record is updated to indicate the death and the appropriate local health department is notified. These matched deaths are then included with mortality information posted to the Michigan Coronavirus website. As a result of the most recent assessment, today’s data includes 62 additional deaths identified by this methodology. Corrections made to the provisional case data resulted in a net daily count of 57 deaths.”)

Ad

Testing has been steady around 30,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate below 4% as of Thursday, the lowest in several weeks. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 407 on Thursday -- the lowest in several weeks. The 7-day death average was 29 on Thursday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 52,100 on Thursday. More than 818,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Ad

Michigan has reported more than 8.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Tuesday, with 59.1% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 49% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 33.2 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 594,000 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 1.9 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 294 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 170 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 3.5 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

Ad

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since May 20:

May 20 -- 1,372 new cases

May 21 -- 1,132 new cases

May 22 -- 1,013 new cases

May 24 -- 1,378 new cases (case count for two days)

May 25 -- 739 new cases

May 26 -- 799 new cases

May 27 -- 542 new cases

May 28 -- 614 new cases

June 1 -- 862 new cases (3-day total)

June 2 -- 420 new cases

June 3 -- 510 new cases

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

Here is a charted timeline of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan:

Here are Michigan COVID-19 cases broken down by gender (view here if you’re not seeing the table):

Sign up for the Michigan Coronavirus Newsletter for updates delivered right to your inbox: