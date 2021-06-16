Michigan coronavirus cases up to 892,830; Death toll now at 19,578

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 892,830 as of Wednesday, including 19,578 deaths, state officials report.

Wednesday’s update includes a total of 179 new cases and four additional deaths. On Tuesday, the state announced a total of 892,651 cases and 19,574 deaths.

This is the lowest single-day case total in Michigan since June 22, 2020.

Testing has been steady around 20,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate below 2% as of Wednesday, the lowest in several months. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 217 on Wednesday -- the lowest since June 2020. The 7-day death average was 18 on Wednesday, the lowest since March. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 21,200 on Wednesday.

More: From 9,000 to 300: How Michigan turned COVID crisis around in under 2 months

Michigan has reported more than 8.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Tuesday, with 60.6% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 52.2% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 33.4 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 600,000 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 2.4 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 311 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 176 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 3.8 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since June 1:

June 1 -- 862 new cases (case count for three days)

June 2 -- 420 new cases

June 3 -- 510 new cases

June 4 -- 446 new cases

June 5 -- 388 new cases

June 7 -- 419 new cases (case count for two days)

June 8 -- 293 new cases

June 9 -- 257 new cases

June 10 -- 301 new cases

June 11 -- 318 new cases

June 12 -- 198 new cases

June 14 -- 338 new cases (case count for two days)

June 15 -- 182 new cases

June 16 -- 179 new cases

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

Here is a charted timeline of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan:

Here are Michigan COVID-19 cases broken down by gender:

