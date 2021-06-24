Detroit expands at-home COVID vaccinations to all residents 12 and up

DETROIT – The city of Detroit is expanding its at-home COVID-19 vaccination service to all residents age 12 and up.

Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair announced Thursday that teams from the Detroit Health Department will be going door-to-door to identify interested residents. Residents also will be able to call (313-230-0505) the city to schedule an appointment at their home.

Earlier this month, teams first began vaccinating residents who were homebound and unable to get to a vaccination clinic. That will continue, but now the expanded program allows anyone to receive a vaccine without leaving the home.

“We want to make sure everyone who wants a vaccine can get one and this latest effort is taking it one step further,” said Fair. “This is an even more personalized and public health approach. We are making house calls to anyone who wants to get vaccinated.”

Ad

Anyone interested in receiving a vaccine at home can call 313-230-0505 to schedule an appointment.

The city said teams also will go door-to-door throughout the city letting residents know this opportunity is available. Those interested can make an appointment or get vaccinated at that time.

The city also said members of the vaccination teams will be in a clearly identifiable uniform and have identification when they arrive.

The Detroit Health Department still offers walk-in locations across the city where Detroiters can get vaccinated with or without an appointment.

For a full list of locations and hours, visit www.detroitmi.gov.

Related: Wayne County to offer in-home vaccinations for homebound residents

Ad

Detroit vaccine coverage

As of Wednesday (June 23), Detroit’s COVID vaccine coverage was 37.4%. That’s the percent of the city’s population 12 and up that has received at least one vaccine dose.

Statewide, Michigan has reported more than 8.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Wednesday, with 61.3% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 53.1% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

View: Michigan COVID-19 data