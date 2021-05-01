Wayne County to offer in-home vaccinations for homebound residents

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Wayne County announced their homebound program in which they are bringing the vaccines to those who can’t physically leave their home.

It’s all a part of Wayne County’s ongoing efforts to increase vaccine access to residents who may want the vaccination, but can’t make it to one of the health department’s COVID vaccine clinics.

“I was so happy to hear the news,” said Marla Ruhana.

Great news that Marla Ruhana, a Homebound Vaccine Advocate, had to share.

“I immediately shared those resources -- not only with the homebound, but those of them who are older adults,” Ruhana said.

The homebound program is open to home-bound county residents age 16 years and older. Ruhana said the program is the hope that many homebound patients have been waiting to hear.