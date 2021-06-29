UAW to lift mask requirements for fully vaccinated at Ford, GM, Stellantis facilities

DETROIT – The United Auto Workers (UAW) union announced it will stop requiring fully vaccinated workers to wear masks at General Motors (GM), Ford and Stellantis worksites beginning July 12.

The UAW, Ford, General Motors and Stellantis will continue to follow all state, county and city regulations where they operate facilities.

The COVID-19 Task Force met on Monday and reviewed reports from medical experts. They also took note of CDC guidelines and OSHA standards.

Workers who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear masks, but can wear them if they choose to. Workers who are not vaccinated will still be required to wear masks.