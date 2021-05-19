UAW keeps masks requirement at Ford, GM, Stellantis facilities

DEARBORN, MI - SEPTEMBER 17: Ford employee James Steger of Adrian, Michigan waits for the Ford Built for America event to begin at Fords Dearborn Truck Plant on September 17, 2020 in Dearborn, Michigan. Ford held the event to showcase its new advertising campaign, the start of production for the new F-150 pickup truck and the future of the Dearborn Truck Plant. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

DETROIT – The United Auto Workers (UAW) union leaders have decided to continue to require workers to wear masks at General Motors (GM), Ford and Stellantis worksites for now, the union announced Wednesday.

The UAW said its COVID-19 Joint Task Force is keeping this mask requirement in place until the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) issues guidelines in response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recent change in COVID-19 workplace standards.

“The COVID-19 Task Force met and after reviewing the CDC guidelines and OSHA standards, decided it is best for worker safety to wait for expected updated OSHA workplace standards and consult health experts to maintain safety and uniformity as we transition through the pandemic,” reads a statement from the UAW. “We know that masks can be uncomfortable, but we ask that everyone comply.”

The UAW’s task force is schedule to meet again in two weeks to review any updates.

“In the meantime, Detroit Three worksites will continue to wear masks onsite to be as cautious as possible with worker health and safety. While we continue following the protocols that have kept our workplaces safe, we know that one of the best ways to fight this virus is by getting vaccinated. We encourage everyone to roll up their sleeve so we can move more quickly toward continuing to relax our protocols,” reads the union statement.