Michigan coronavirus cases up to 899,921; Death toll now at 19,883

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 899,921 as of Friday, including 19,883 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes a total of 1,295 new cases and 21 additional deaths over the past three days -- an average of about 431.6 cases and seven deaths per day. On Tuesday, the state announced a total of 898,626 cases and 19,862 deaths.

Of the 21 deaths reported Friday, seven were from a Vital Records review.

Testing has dropped to around 10,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate around 3% as of Tuesday. Hospitalizations were declining for several weeks until last week, with a slight uptick in inpatients was reported.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 273 on Tuesday -- slightly higher than the previous week. The 7-day death average was 5 on Tuesday, the lowest since March. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 7,000 on Tuesday.

Michigan has reported more than 9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Friday, with 62.9% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 55% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 34.2 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 610,000 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 3.7 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 338 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 192 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 4.1 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since July 1:

July 1 -- 228 new cases

July 2 -- 101 new cases

July 6 -- 438 new cases (case count for four days)

July 9 -- 672 new cases (case count for three days)

July 13 -- 650 new cases (case count for four days)

July 16 -- 881 new cases (case count for three days)

July 20 -- 1,028 new cases (case count for four days)

July 23 -- 1,295 new cases (case count for three days)

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

Here is a charted timeline of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan:

Here are Michigan COVID-19 cases broken down by gender (view here if you’re not seeing the table):

