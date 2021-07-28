Michigan COVID-19 vaccination rates: Where things stand as of July 27, 2021

More than 63% of Michigan residents 16 and older have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, as of July 26, while just under 54% of residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

Michigan COVID-19 cases are rising again, with the 7-day case average more than tripling since July 1. Deaths remain near record lows, but the state has reported an uptick in hospitalizations over the last two weeks.

Related: Most of Michigan not in high enough COVID risk category for revised CDC mask guidelines

MDHHS updated the COVID vaccination data dashboard on Tuesday. Here are the latest vaccination rates around Michigan.

Ad

COVID vaccination rate by Michigan county (as of July 27):

(All rates are for 1+ dose for residents 12 and older)

City of Detroit: 40.1% (54.8% for 40 and older group)

Wayne County (without Detroit): 65.4%

Macomb County: 57.5%

Oakland County: 68.7%

Washtenaw County: 68.9%

Livingston County: 60%

Monroe County: 45%

Lenawee County: 48.6%

Lapeer County: 47.6%

St. Clair County: 50.5%

Sanilac County: 44.5%

Genesee County: 51.5%

Ingham County: 58.9%

Jackson County: 54.4%

Saginaw County: 54.4%

Kent County: 63.6%

Kalamazoo: 62.4%

Grand Traverse County: 69.4%

Alpena County: 56.1%

Marquette County: 63.1%

Find more vaccine data from MDHHS here.

Michigan vaccination coverage as of July 27, 2021. (MDHHS)

Read more: CDC reverses course on indoor masks in some parts of US