Michigan coronavirus cases up to 916,006; Death toll now at 19,982

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 916,006 as of Wednesday, including 19,982 deaths, state officials report.

Wednesday’s update includes a total of 2,786 new cases and 24 additional deaths over the past two days -- an average of 1,393 cases per day. On Monday, the state announced a total of 913,220 cases and 19,958 deaths.

Of the 24 deaths announced Wednesday, 12 were from a Vital Records review.

Michigan is now reporting COVID-19 data on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Testing has dropped to around 10,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 6.87% as of Monday, slightly higher than the previous week. The positive test rate has been steadily climbing since the end of June, when it was at its lowest. Hospitalizations have been slowly increasing for the last month.

Cases are rising again in Michigan. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,048 on Monday -- a significant jump since the beginning of July. The 7-day death average was 3 on Monday, the lowest on record. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%.

Michigan has reported more than 9.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Monday, with 64.2% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 56% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 35.9 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 617,400 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 4.4 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 350 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 203 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 4.3 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since July 6:

July 6 -- 438 new cases (case count for four days)

July 9 -- 672 new cases (case count for three days)

July 13 -- 650 new cases (case count for four days)

July 16 -- 881 new cases (case count for three days)

July 20 -- 1,028 new cases (case count for four days)

July 23 -- 1,295 new cases (case count for three days)

July 27 -- 1,762 new cases (case count for four days)

July 30 -- 2,250 new cases (case count for three days)

Aug. 3 -- 2,605 new cases (case count for four days)

Aug. 6 -- 3,962 new cases (case count for three days)

Aug. 9 -- 2,720 new cases (case count for three days)

Aug. 11 -- 2,786 new cases (case count for two days)

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

Here is a charted timeline of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan:

Here are Michigan COVID-19 cases broken down by gender (view here if you’re not seeing the table):

