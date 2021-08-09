Michigan coronavirus cases up to 913,220; Death toll now at 19,958

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 913,220 as of Monday, including 19,958 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update includes a total of 2,720 new cases and seven additional deaths over the past three days -- an average of 906.67 cases per day. On Friday, the state announced a total of 910,500 cases and 19,951 deaths.

Of the seven deaths reported Monday, six were identified through a Vital Records review.

Michigan is now reporting COVID-19 data on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Testing has dropped to around 10,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 6.51% as of Friday, slightly higher than the previous week. The positive test rate has been steadily climbing since the end of June, when it was at its lowest. Hospitalizations have been slowly increasing for the last two weeks.

Cases are rising again in Michigan. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 938 on Friday, nearly seven times higher than the average on July 1. The 7-day death average was 5 on Friday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 17,600 on Friday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Monday, with 63.9% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 55.6% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 35.7 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 616,800 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 4.4 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 345 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 202 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 4.29 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since July 1:

July 1 -- 228 new cases

July 2 -- 101 new cases

July 6 -- 438 new cases (case count for four days)

July 9 -- 672 new cases (case count for three days)

July 13 -- 650 new cases (case count for four days)

July 16 -- 881 new cases (case count for three days)

July 20 -- 1,028 new cases (case count for four days)

July 23 -- 1,295 new cases (case count for three days)

July 27 -- 1,762 new cases (case count for four days)

July 30 -- 2,250 new cases (case count for three days)

Aug. 3 -- 2,605 new cases (case count for four days)

Aug. 6 -- 3,962 new cases (case count for three days)

Aug. 9 -- XXXX new cases (case count for three days)

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

Here is a charted timeline of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan:

Here are Michigan COVID-19 cases broken down by gender (view here if you’re not seeing the table):

