Metro Detroit residents take steps to protect themselves as cases of COVID delta variant increase

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Many people are wondering if they let their guard down too soon in the fight against COVID.

Michigan is seeing a rise in cases and health experts are updating guidance. For many the state of the fight against COVID feels like taking a step back.

“Several at one time had the virus, seeing what they went through was heartbreaking,” Kelly, who studies sociology in college, said.

Her school mandates that students be vaccinated or get a weekly COVID test. She’s vaccinated and she wears a mask.

“I think we got comfortable with the vaccine. A lot of us got comfortable not wearing masks and I think we got too comfortable,” Kelly said.

Currently, 64.6% of people in Michigan are vaccinated. Booster shots are becoming available for people who qualify and will be available for even more people starting in September.

More than 72% of people in Oakland County are vaccinated.

“Most people who get COVID now in Oakland County it is the delta varient. Almost all are unvaccinated,” Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter said.

Coulter said booster doses became available this week through its health department. Four more clinics are being added next week.

“There was a time we felt we were through the worst of this. Maybe we did let our guard down a little bit.