Partly Cloudy icon
79º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Health

Metro Detroit residents take steps to protect themselves as cases of COVID delta variant increase

Health experts update guidance

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: COVID, COVID-19, Oakland County, Coronavirus, News, Local, Local News, Dave Coulter, Delta Variant
Metro Detroiters put their COVID guard back as cases of delta variant surge
Metro Detroiters put their COVID guard back as cases of delta variant surge

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Many people are wondering if they let their guard down too soon in the fight against COVID.

Michigan is seeing a rise in cases and health experts are updating guidance. For many the state of the fight against COVID feels like taking a step back.

“Several at one time had the virus, seeing what they went through was heartbreaking,” Kelly, who studies sociology in college, said.

Her school mandates that students be vaccinated or get a weekly COVID test. She’s vaccinated and she wears a mask.

“I think we got comfortable with the vaccine. A lot of us got comfortable not wearing masks and I think we got too comfortable,” Kelly said.

Currently, 64.6% of people in Michigan are vaccinated. Booster shots are becoming available for people who qualify and will be available for even more people starting in September.

More than 72% of people in Oakland County are vaccinated.

“Most people who get COVID now in Oakland County it is the delta varient. Almost all are unvaccinated,” Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter said.

Coulter said booster doses became available this week through its health department. Four more clinics are being added next week.

“There was a time we felt we were through the worst of this. Maybe we did let our guard down a little bit.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Shawn Ley is an Emmy-Award winning reporter. In more than 20 years covering stories in television news, Shawn’s reporting has taken him from war-torn eastern Europe, to reporting from an F-16 fighter jet and now to the fast and furious breaking news of Detroit.

email

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter