Fauci: J&J vaccine recipients likely also will be recommended for booster

The White House announced Friday that Dr. Anthony Fauci, medical advisor to President Joe Biden, said he expects Americans who received the one-dose J&J vaccine against COVID-19 also will be recommended for a booster shot.
Federal health officials have said it’s likely that those who received the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine will need a booster as well. They are still analyzing the data on that vaccine. More guidance for Johnson & Johnson recipients is expected in the coming weeks.
Q: Do I need a booster shot if I received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine?— The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 20, 2021
A: It is likely that those who received the J&J vaccine will also be recommended for a booster. We expect more data in the next few weeks and will keep the public informed.
-Dr. Fauci
WDIV’s Dr. Frank McGeorge reported earlier this week that J&J data collection is behind.
“There are two reasons that the research on the Johnson & Johnson shot has lagged behind that of the mRNA vaccines. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was not authorized in the U.S. until March. The data collection is a couple months behind that of Pfizer and Moderna,” McGeorge reported.
Right now, the plan announced Wednesday is for people who got the Pfizer and Moderna shots to get a booster eight months after getting their second shot of the vaccine.
