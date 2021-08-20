Fauci: J&J vaccine recipients likely also will be recommended for booster

FILE - In this April 8, 2021 file photo, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a pop up vaccination site in the Staten Island borough of New York. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is allowing the problem-plagued factory of contract manufacturer Emergent BioSolutions to resume production of COVID-19 vaccine bulk substance to resume, the company said Thursday, July 29. The Baltimore factory was shut down by the FDA in mid-April due to contamination problems that forced the company to trash the equivalent of tens of millions of doses of vaccine it was making under contract for Johnson & Johnson. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

The White House announced Friday that Dr. Anthony Fauci, medical advisor to President Joe Biden, said he expects Americans who received the one-dose J&J vaccine against COVID-19 also will be recommended for a booster shot.

Federal health officials have said it’s likely that those who received the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine will need a booster as well. They are still analyzing the data on that vaccine. More guidance for Johnson & Johnson recipients is expected in the coming weeks.

Q: Do I need a booster shot if I received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine?



A: It is likely that those who received the J&J vaccine will also be recommended for a booster. We expect more data in the next few weeks and will keep the public informed.

WDIV’s Dr. Frank McGeorge reported earlier this week that J&J data collection is behind.

“There are two reasons that the research on the Johnson & Johnson shot has lagged behind that of the mRNA vaccines. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was not authorized in the U.S. until March. The data collection is a couple months behind that of Pfizer and Moderna,” McGeorge reported.

Right now, the plan announced Wednesday is for people who got the Pfizer and Moderna shots to get a booster eight months after getting their second shot of the vaccine.

