Fauci: J&J vaccine recipients likely also will be recommended for booster

More J&J data expected in coming weeks

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

FILE - In this April 8, 2021 file photo, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a pop up vaccination site in the Staten Island borough of New York. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is allowing the problem-plagued factory of contract manufacturer Emergent BioSolutions to resume production of COVID-19 vaccine bulk substance to resume, the company said Thursday, July 29. The Baltimore factory was shut down by the FDA in mid-April due to contamination problems that forced the company to trash the equivalent of tens of millions of doses of vaccine it was making under contract for Johnson & Johnson. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The White House announced Friday that Dr. Anthony Fauci, medical advisor to President Joe Biden, said he expects Americans who received the one-dose J&J vaccine against COVID-19 also will be recommended for a booster shot.

Federal health officials have said it’s likely that those who received the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine will need a booster as well. They are still analyzing the data on that vaccine. More guidance for Johnson & Johnson recipients is expected in the coming weeks.

WDIV’s Dr. Frank McGeorge reported earlier this week that J&J data collection is behind.

“There are two reasons that the research on the Johnson & Johnson shot has lagged behind that of the mRNA vaccines. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was not authorized in the U.S. until March. The data collection is a couple months behind that of Pfizer and Moderna,” McGeorge reported.

Right now, the plan announced Wednesday is for people who got the Pfizer and Moderna shots to get a booster eight months after getting their second shot of the vaccine.

