Meijer pharmacies now offering COVID-19 vaccine booster dose to immunocompromised patients

DETROIT – Following the CDC’s vaccination recommendation for immunocompromised individuals, Meijer is now offering a third COVID-19 vaccine dose for eligible individuals at all its pharmacies across the Midwest.

Eligible patients may include those living with organ or stem cell transplants, cancer, primary immunodeficiency, some people with HIV, and those receiving immunosuppressive medication.

Immunocompromised patients can text COVID to 75049 to make an appointment or walk into any Meijer pharmacy to receive their third dose.

Those individuals will need to report their immunocompromised status via a screening questionnaire before receiving a third dose. The CDC recommends administering the same vaccine as the patient’s original series whenever possible.

No booster determination has been made for those immunocompromised individuals who previously received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Meijer currently operates 257 grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 922,687 as of Monday, including 20,030 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update includes a total of 3,554 new cases and 19 additional deaths over the past three days -- an average of 1,184.67 cases per day.

