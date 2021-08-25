Booster shots will likely be recommended for people who received Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine

DETROIT – Booster shots will likely be recommended for people who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The manufacturer announced the results of its study on the benefits of a booster on Wednesday. About 14 million people have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. It said phase two studies show people who received a second dose six months after the initial dose showed a ninefold increase in antibodies, compared to those seen four weeks after a single dose.

The data is being submitted to the FDA. In a statement, Janssen Pharmaceuticals head of research and development said they look forward to discussing with public health officials a potential strategy for their COVID-19 vaccine.

Federal officials have announced plans to roll out booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna starting on Sept. 20. That is pending approval from the FDA and CDC.

Earlier this week, the FDA granted full approval for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Modera completed its submission for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday. Now the FDA needs to complete its review of the data.

Moderna has also filed an emergency use authorization request for children as young as 12 years old.

That data comes after the Biden administration recommended booster shots for people who got Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines. Recipients of those shots become eligible for a booster eight months after receiving their second dose.

Health officials believe immunity from the vaccines eventually starts to wane, leaving recipients more vulnerable to infection if they don’t get boosters.

