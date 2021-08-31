A look at Michigan’s COVID vaccine coverage by age group on Aug. 31, 2021

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Here’s a closer look at Michigan’s COVID-19 vaccine coverage by age group as of Aug. 24, 2021.

“Completion” is the percentage of Michigan residents receiving 2 doses of Pfizer or Moderna or 1 dose of J&J. “Initiation” is the percentage who have received either 1 or more doses of ANY vaccine.

The following chart shows the COVID-19 vaccine coverage trend for all eligible Michigan residents (12 and up):

Millennials, Gen Zers are cutting ties with unvaccinated, creating own vaccine mandates

About one-third of Millennials and Gen Zers have cut ties with friends, family members or acquaintances who will not get the COVID-19 vaccine.

This is according to a survey from Axios and The Harris Poll. They surveyed 1,334 U.S. adults in August 2021 and categorized them by generation.

The survey results show:

33% of Millennials say they have cuts ties with somebody in their life over not getting vaccinated against COVID-19

30% of Gen Zers, 9% of Gen Xers and 7% of Baby Boomers say the same

“It’s the new cultural dividing line,” John Gerzema, CEO of The Harris Poll, told Axios. “Three in 10 Gen Zers, and even more millennials, have ghosted friends who would not get vaccinated.”

