St. Clair County Health Department suspends COVID-19 rapid PCR testing for travelers

The St. Clair County Health Department is suspending COVID-19 rapid PCR testing for Canadian and other travelers “due to limitations in testing supplies” the department announced Wednesday morning.

The county said it is now prioritizing rapid PCR testing for symptomatic individuals, congregate settings and high-risk situations.

“We encourage all residents and visitors to plan ahead before crossing the border or traveling” states Dr. Annette Mercatante, medical health officer at the St. Clair County Health Department. “Explore your testing options well before you leave. Individuals can find a list of COVID-19 testing locations on our website www.scchealth.co.”

St. Clair County is home to part of the international border between Michigan and Ontario, Canada. It is connected to Point Edward, Ontario via the Blue Water Bridge.

In Michigan, COVID testing has increased to around 20,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 9.14% as of Monday, slightly higher than the previous week. The positive test rate has been steadily climbing since the end of June, when it was at its lowest. Hospitalizations have increased by 231% since July 1.

