Michigan reports 4,448 new COVID cases, 51 deaths -- average of 2,224 cases per day

DETROIT – Michigan reported 4,448 new cases of COVID-19 and 51 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 2,224 cases over the past two days.

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 955,640, including 20,367 deaths. These numbers are up from 951,192 cases and 20,347 deaths, as of Wednesday.

NOTE: The state of Michigan reported 20,347 deaths on Wednesday, but when Friday’s update was posted, Wednesday’s number was decreased to 20,316. Therefore, the state announced Friday’s total of 20,367 deaths as an increase of 51, not 20.

The deaths announced Friday include 28 identified during a Vital Records review.

Testing has increased to around 20,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 9.44% as of Wednesday, slightly higher than the previous week. The positive test rate has been steadily climbing since the end of June, when it was at its lowest. Hospitalizations have increased by 231% since July 1.

Cases are rising again in Michigan. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,995 on Friday -- a significant jump since the beginning of July. The 7-day death average was 25 on Friday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 54,000 on Friday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Friday, with 66% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 57.4% of 12+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 39 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 642,000 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 5 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 370 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 218 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 4.5 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since July 30:

July 30 -- 2,250 new cases (case count for three days)

Aug. 3 -- 2,605 new cases (case count for four days)

Aug. 6 -- 3,962 new cases (case count for three days)

Aug. 9 -- 2,720 new cases (case count for three days)

Aug. 11 -- 2,786 new cases (case count for two days)

Aug. 13 -- 3,127 new cases (case count for two days)

Aug. 16 -- 3,554 new cases (case count for three days)

Aug. 18 -- 2,690 new cases (case count for two days)

Aug. 20 -- 4,197 new cases (case count for two days)

Aug. 23 -- 3,920 new cases (case count for three days)

Aug. 25 -- 4,326 new cases (case count for two days)

Aug. 27 -- 3,958 new cases (case count for two days)

Aug. 30 -- 5,020 new cases (case count for three days)

Sept. 1 -- 4,494 new cases (case count for two days)

Sept. 3 -- XXXX new cases (case count for two days)

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

