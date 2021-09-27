Macomb County Health Department announces three flu immunization clinics

The Macomb County Health Department is opening three flu immunization clinics with indoor locations in Clinton Township and Warren, and a drive-thru location in Sterling Heights.
Starting Monday, Sept. 27, indoor flu immunizations will be available Monday through Friday at:
- The Verkuilen Building located at 21885 Dunham Road in Clinton Township
- The Health Department’s Southwest Health Center located at 27690 Van Dyke in Warren
- Drive-thru flu immunizations will be available at the Health Department’s Lakeside Mall vaccination clinic located at 14100 Lakeside Circle in Sterling Heights. These vaccinations will be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
For all locations, appointments are preferred, but walk-up appointments are welcome. To make an appointment, go to www.macombgov.org/fluvaccine or call the Macomb County Health Department Immunization Program at 586-469-5372 or 586-465-8537. For more information, visit https://health.macombgov.org/Health-Programs-FamilyHealthServices-ImmunizationClinic-SeasonalFluInformation.
Verkuilen Building Vaccination Clinic
- 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
- 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Wednesday
- 21885 Dunham Road, Clinton Township, MI
- Age 6 months and older
- Go to www.macombgov.org/fluvaccine, or call (586) 469-5372 or (586) 465-8537 for an appointment (M-F – 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
Southwest Health Center Vaccination Clinic
- 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday
- 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Thursday
- 27690 Van Dyke Ave, Warren, MI 48093
- Age 6 months and older
- Go to www.macombgov.org/fluvaccine, or call (586) 469-5372 or (586) 465-8537 for an appointment (M-F – 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
Lakeside Mall Vaccination Clinic
- 9 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday
- 14100 Lakeside Circle, Sterling Heights, MI 48313
- Age 6 months and older
- Go to www.macombgov.org/fluvaccine, or call (586) 469-5372 or (586) 465-8537 for an appointment (M-F – 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.)