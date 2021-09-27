Macomb County Health Department announces three flu immunization clinics

The Macomb County Health Department is opening three flu immunization clinics with indoor locations in Clinton Township and Warren, and a drive-thru location in Sterling Heights.

Starting Monday, Sept. 27, indoor flu immunizations will be available Monday through Friday at:

The Verkuilen Building located at 21885 Dunham Road in Clinton Township

The Health Department’s Southwest Health Center located at 27690 Van Dyke in Warren

Drive-thru flu immunizations will be available at the Health Department’s Lakeside Mall vaccination clinic located at 14100 Lakeside Circle in Sterling Heights. These vaccinations will be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

For all locations, appointments are preferred, but walk-up appointments are welcome. To make an appointment, go to www.macombgov.org/fluvaccine or call the Macomb County Health Department Immunization Program at 586-469-5372 or 586-465-8537. For more information, visit https://health.macombgov.org/Health-Programs-FamilyHealthServices-ImmunizationClinic-SeasonalFluInformation.

Verkuilen Building Vaccination Clinic

9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Wednesday

21885 Dunham Road, Clinton Township, MI

Age 6 months and older

Go to www.macombgov.org/fluvaccine , or call (586) 469-5372 or (586) 465-8537 for an appointment (M-F – 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Southwest Health Center Vaccination Clinic

Ad

9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Thursday

27690 Van Dyke Ave, Warren, MI 48093

Age 6 months and older

Go to www.macombgov.org/fluvaccine , or call (586) 469-5372 or (586) 465-8537 for an appointment (M-F – 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Lakeside Mall Vaccination Clinic