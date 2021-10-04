Michigan reports 8,704 new COVID cases, 62 deaths -- average of 2,901 cases per day

DETROIT – Michigan reported 8,704 new cases of COVID-19 and 62 virus-related deaths Monday -- an average of 2,901.3 cases over the past three days.

Monday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,039,337, including 21,139 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,030,633 cases and 21,077 deaths, as of Friday.

The deaths announced Monday include 19 identified during a Vital Records review.

Testing has increased to around 30,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 10.28% as of Sunday, slightly lower than the previous week due to the increasing test volume. Hospitalizations have been steadily increasing for several weeks.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 3,362 on Monday -- the highest it has been since early May. The 7-day death average was 32 on Monday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 88,300 on Monday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Friday, with 67.8% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 59.3% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 43 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 693,000 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 6 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 389 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 232.9 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 4.7 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since Sept. 3:

Sept. 3 -- 4,448 new cases (case count for two days)

Sept. 7 -- 6,313 new cases (case count for four days)

Sept. 8 -- 2,364 new cases (case count for one day)

Sept. 10 -- 6,095 new cases (case count for two days)

Sept. 13 -- 6,093 new cases (case count for three days)

Sept. 15 -- 6,604 new cases (case count for two days)

Sept. 17 -- 5,616 new cases (case count for two days)

Sept. 20 -- 7,185 new cases (case count for three days)

Sept. 22 -- 6,079 new cases (case count for two days)

Sept. 24 -- 6,080 new cases (case count for two days)

Sept. 27 -- 7,733 new cases (case count for three days)

Sept. 29 -- 6,733 new cases (case count for two days)

Oct. 1 -- 8,058 new cases (case count for two days)

Oct. 4 -- 8,704 new cases (case count for three days)

