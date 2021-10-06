Michigan reports 7,674 new COVID cases, 92 deaths -- average of 3,837 cases per day

DETROIT – Michigan reported 7,674 new cases of COVID-19 and 92 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 3,837 cases over the past two days.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,047,011, including 21,231 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,039,337 cases and 21,139 deaths, as of Monday.

The deaths announced Wednesday include 47 identified during a Vital Records review.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since Sept. 3:

Sept. 3 -- 4,448 new cases (case count for two days)

Sept. 7 -- 6,313 new cases (case count for four days)

Sept. 8 -- 2,364 new cases (case count for one day)

Sept. 10 -- 6,095 new cases (case count for two days)

Sept. 13 -- 6,093 new cases (case count for three days)

Sept. 15 -- 6,604 new cases (case count for two days)

Sept. 17 -- 5,616 new cases (case count for two days)

Sept. 20 -- 7,185 new cases (case count for three days)

Sept. 22 -- 6,079 new cases (case count for two days)

Sept. 24 -- 6,080 new cases (case count for two days)

Sept. 27 -- 7,733 new cases (case count for three days)

Sept. 29 -- 6,733 new cases (case count for two days)

Oct. 1 -- 8,058 new cases (case count for two days)

Oct. 4 -- 8,704 new cases (case count for three days)

Oct. 6 -- 7,674 new cases (case count for two days)

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

Here is a charted timeline of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan:

Here are Michigan COVID-19 cases broken down by gender (view here if you’re not seeing the table):

