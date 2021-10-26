Cloudy icon
Health

How to find COVID booster vaccine clinics in Oakland County this week

Nurses to administer first booster doses of Moderna, Johnson & Johnson vaccines

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo a Chester County, Pa., Health Department worker fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Moderna said Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 that a low dose of its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and appears to work in 6- to 11-year-olds. It is the second U.S. vaccine aimed at eventually being offered to children. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
PONTIAC, Mich. – Clinics to administer booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines will launch this week in Oakland County.

People who are considering getting a booster dose that is a different brand from their original dose are urged to contact their healthcare provider before doing so.

The CDC allows individuals to mix and match their dose for the booster shots. That means if someone wants a different vaccine than their original dose, they can get it.

Appointments are strongly recommended but not required. Pfizer booster doses will also be available.

Last month, boosters for the Pfizer vaccine began. Last week, the government allowed extra doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

  • Click here to find more COVID vaccine clinics in Oakland County.

View the dates and times for this week’s clinics for the booster doses below:

DateTimeLocationType
Oct. 269 a.m. - 12 p.m.1200 N. Telegraph Road, PontiacDrive thru
Oct. 262 p.m. - 6 p.m.Karl Richter Community Center, 300 East St., HollyIndoor
Oct. 279 a.m. - 12 p.m.Rochester Fire Dept., 277 E. 2nd St., RochesterDrive thru
Oct. 281 p.m. - 4 p.m.Oakland County government campus, 1200 N. Telegraph Rd., PontiacDrive thru
Oct. 282 p.m. - 6 p.m.Southfield Pavilion, 26000 Evergreen Rd., SouthfieldIndoor
Oct. 299 a.m. - 2 p.m.Southfield Pavilion, 26000 Evergreen Rd., SouthfieldIndoor

Click here to learn more.

