How to find COVID booster vaccine clinics in Oakland County this week

PONTIAC, Mich. – Clinics to administer booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines will launch this week in Oakland County.
People who are considering getting a booster dose that is a different brand from their original dose are urged to contact their healthcare provider before doing so.
The CDC allows individuals to mix and match their dose for the booster shots. That means if someone wants a different vaccine than their original dose, they can get it.
Appointments are strongly recommended but not required. Pfizer booster doses will also be available.
Last month, boosters for the Pfizer vaccine began. Last week, the government allowed extra doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
View the dates and times for this week’s clinics for the booster doses below:
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Type
|Oct. 26
|9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
|1200 N. Telegraph Road, Pontiac
|Drive thru
|Oct. 26
|2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
|Karl Richter Community Center, 300 East St., Holly
|Indoor
|Oct. 27
|9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
|Rochester Fire Dept., 277 E. 2nd St., Rochester
|Drive thru
|Oct. 28
|1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
|Oakland County government campus, 1200 N. Telegraph Rd., Pontiac
|Drive thru
|Oct. 28
|2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
|Southfield Pavilion, 26000 Evergreen Rd., Southfield
|Indoor
|Oct. 29
|9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|Southfield Pavilion, 26000 Evergreen Rd., Southfield
|Indoor
