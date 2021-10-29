Partly Cloudy icon
55º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Health

University of Michigan virologist on FDA advisory panel shares insight into vote to recommend boosters, vaccines for kids

Paula Tutman, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Health, Good Health, Coronavirus, COVID, COVID-19, FDA, Pfizer, COVID Vaccine, COVID-19 Vaccine, Vaccine, Vaccines, News, Local, Local News, University of Michigan, Oveta Fuller, Dr. Oveta Fuller
When the FDA’s advisory panel voted to recommend authorization COVID boosters and vaccines for kids -- she played a crucial role from start to finish.
When the FDA’s advisory panel voted to recommend authorization COVID boosters and vaccines for kids -- she played a crucial role from start to finish.

University of Michigan virologist played a crucial role on the FDA’s COVID vaccine advisory panel when it came to the recommended authorization of COVID boosters, and vaccines for children.

Dr. Oveta Fuller said she knows there’s a lot of confusion about boosters and on Thursday (Oct. 28) she spent some time with Local 4 to clear up some questions about the vaccine.

“The original vaccine is priming your immune system,” Fuller said. “That’s what the immune system does.”

One of the big questions is: If you get Pfizer, should you wait until you can get the Pfizer booster dose? Or is it OK to get a Moderna booster? Fuller said, based on the research, you can mix and match the booster doses of vaccine.

Research has also shown that a smaller dose of vaccine is safe and effective for children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old, while children 12 years old and older can get the adult dose.

Read: Complete COVID vaccine coverage

Watch the videos above and below to see the full report.

An FDA panel endorsed the Pfizer vaccine for children 5-11 years old. A University of Michigan virologist who sat on that panel brought Local 4 an inside look at the pressure they felt and what she said parents need to know.
An FDA panel endorsed the Pfizer vaccine for children 5-11 years old. A University of Michigan virologist who sat on that panel brought Local 4 an inside look at the pressure they felt and what she said parents need to know.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Paula Tutman is an Emmy award-winning journalist who came to Local 4 in 1992. She's a Peace Corps alum who spent her early childhood living in Sierra Leone, West Africa and Tanzania and East Africa.

email

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter