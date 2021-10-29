University of Michigan virologist on FDA advisory panel shares insight into vote to recommend boosters, vaccines for kids

When the FDA’s advisory panel voted to recommend authorization COVID boosters and vaccines for kids -- she played a crucial role from start to finish.

Dr. Oveta Fuller said she knows there’s a lot of confusion about boosters and on Thursday (Oct. 28) she spent some time with Local 4 to clear up some questions about the vaccine.

“The original vaccine is priming your immune system,” Fuller said. “That’s what the immune system does.”

One of the big questions is: If you get Pfizer, should you wait until you can get the Pfizer booster dose? Or is it OK to get a Moderna booster? Fuller said, based on the research, you can mix and match the booster doses of vaccine.

Research has also shown that a smaller dose of vaccine is safe and effective for children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old, while children 12 years old and older can get the adult dose.

