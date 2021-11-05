Wayne County begins COVID-19 vaccinations for kids 5-11

(Lynne Sladky,Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. Nearly 8,500 active duty members of the Air Force and Space Force have missed the deadline for getting COVID-19 vaccinations, including 800 who flatly refused and nearly 5,000 with pending requests for a religious exemption, the Air Force said Wednesday, Nov. 3. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Wayne County is now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations for kids aged 5-11 at county clinics.

The Wayne County Health Department has already received their first supply of Pfizer-BioNTech (Pfizer) COVID-19 pediatric vaccines, following approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the November 2nd recommendation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) for Emergency Use Authorization.

Some Wayne County Public Health COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics started to administer vaccinations Thursday.

“Over the past several months, we have witnessed a dramatic increase in the number of school-aged children being impacted by COVID-19,” said Melita Jordan, Director of Health, Human and Veteran Services. “We’re asking that everyone do their part to protect our communities and help reduce the continued spread of COVID-19.”

To obtain a COVID-19 Pediatric Vaccination: