Michigan reports 15,878 new COVID cases, 83 deaths -- average of 7,939 cases per day

DETROIT – Michigan reported 15,878 new cases of COVID-19 and 83 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 7,939 cases over the past two days.

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,188,678, including 22,767 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,172,800 cases and 22,684 deaths, as of Wednesday.

The deaths announced Friday include 43 identified during a Vital Records review.

The following message was included in Friday’s update: “This average includes lab results from the processing delay reported on Wednesday. The issue has been resolved.”

Testing has increased to around 40,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 14.72% as of Wednesday, an increase from last week. Hospitalizations have been steadily increasing for several weeks.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 3,613 on Wednesday. The 7-day death average was 46 on Wednesday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.0%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 124,000 on Wednesday.

Michigan has reported more than 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Tuesday, with 69.8% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 60.9% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 46 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 753,000 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 7.2 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 426 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 249 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 5 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since Oct. 11:

Oct. 11 -- 9,137 new cases (case count for three days)

Oct. 13 -- 8,671 new cases (case count for two days)

Oct. 15 -- 8,297 new cases (case count for two days)

Oct. 18 -- 8,496 new cases (case count for three days)

Oct. 20 -- 7,108 new cases (case count for two days)

Oct. 22 -- 7,505 new cases (case count for two days)

Oct. 25 -- 7,856 new cases (case count for three days)

Oct. 27 -- 7,867 new cases (case count for two days)

Oct. 29 -- 8,078 new cases (case count for two days)

Nov. 1 -- 9,313 new cases (case count for three days)

Nov. 3 -- 9,764 new cases (case count for two days)

Nov. 5 -- 10,094 new cases (case count for two days)

Nov. 8 -- 8,911 new cases (case count for three days)

Nov. 10 -- 6,283 new cases (case count for two days)

Nov. 12 -- 15,878 new cases (case count for two days)

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

